MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An 8-year-old boy is speaking as he continues to recover from a broken ankle that, police said, was caused by a driver who fled the scene.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the hit-and-run occurred on May 12th at around 7:30 pm in the area of NW 27th Court and 192nd Terrace.

Kaion Lynch Jr, said he was playing outside with other kids when their football was tossed in the roadway.

Lynch said he did not see the car coming when he went to retrieve it.

“The car came speeding and ran me over and [the driver] asked a kid if I was OK, but I didn’t talk to no adult,” he said.

The victim’s family said the motorist checked to see if he had damage to his car, then got back in and drove off.

“It feels like I cannot stand on my left foot,” said Lynch.

The boy’s 30-year-old aunt, who was watching the kids, called Lynch’s mom, Preciouss McDonald.

McDonald said she rushed back home.

“He was screaming and crying, and I was just like in disbelief, because I’ve never been in a situation like this,” she said.

After McDonald arrived home, she drove her son to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial Regional.

“It makes me feel really sad, as if I failed my child,” she said. “I’m not going to be able to get justice for my child knowing that the driver is still out there driving around, and he can hit anybody else.”

Her son was discharged early the next morning with a broken ankle. He is using crutches to walk until he fully recovers.

“He’s into sports, he plays football, he runs track, and now that is kinda on pause because of the simple fact he’s in a cast now,” said McDonald. “So it’s definitely very emotional for us.”

According to the police report, the car is a black four-door Nissan bearing a Miami Heat specialty license plate.

Now the family hopes the driver is caught or comes forward, but in the meantime, it is going to be weeks of downtime for this very active boy.

“He said that I can’t play sports until I’m all the way healed up,” said Lynch.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.