MIAMI (WSVN) - A boy is heading home after he recovered from a fire accident.

Eight-year-old Beau Kuhn was able to get on a flight after a long road to recovery, and Miami-Dade Police officers surprised him with a final farewell.

Beau was on vacation from Ohio, visiting his father in Jensen Beach, when he was badly burned while trying to light a campfire.

He spent months at Kendall Regional Medical Center being treated for severe burns.

