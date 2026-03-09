SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an 8-year-old girl to the hospital after she was shot by accident in a Southwest Miami-Dade home, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 38th Street and 87th Court, at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the ankle when her father dropped his gun, causing it to fire.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the patient to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Detectives with MDSO’s General Investigations Unit responded and continue to investigate. It’s unclear at this point whether or not any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.