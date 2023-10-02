DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was involved in an 8-vehicle pileup, causing serious traffic delays on State Road 826, Monday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., an unmarked police vehicle was rear-ended on the southbound express lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at Northwest 58th Street, according to police scanners.

Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed that the detective involved in the crash was assisting Florida Highway Patrol in an earlier crash. As the officer positioned their vehicle to block traffic, they were hit by another car. The female officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Live video footage showed several Miami-Dade Police officers on the scene, along with Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Additionally, the video feed showed two wrecked cars behind the unmarked vehicle and five cars on the main highway road collided into one another.

As a result of this incident, one left lane is currently blocked, along with all the express lanes. Delays are backed up to Interstate 75.

Morning commuters are urged to avoid the area.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has been contacted for more information.

