NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to a boat taking on water with multiple people on board.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area east of Haulover Beach, off the coast of Northeast Miami-Dade, at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Crews said eight people were on board.

Fire rescue crews and authorities followed closely behind the stalled vessel as it was towed back in.

The passengers stayed aboard the vessel until they reached land.

No injuries were reported.

