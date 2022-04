NEAR MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of eight boaters near Miami.

Crews responded after the boaters’ vessel capsized near Hobie Beach, Sunday.

All eight people were transported to Dinner Key Marina.

No one was injured.

