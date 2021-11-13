DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took eight people to the hospital after, police said, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash that took place in Doral.

The crash took place near Northwest 58th Street and 102nd Avenue, at around 3:10 a.m., Saturday.

The victims were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center and Jackson West Medical Center.

They are all listed in stable condition.

