WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash in West Miami-Dade sent eight people to the hospital Saturday.

The violent crash left three cars mangled in the intersection of West 82nd Avenue and West Flagler Street.

Officials from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said that it was a “mass casualty incident.”

Witnesses reported that the crash sounded like a bomb.

“I tried to help both of them. The driver, he had a shattered leg, and I tried to calm him down, he was trying to walk,” said a witness. “And then I went over to the car, and the passenger there, he was in bad shape.”

The cars involved in the accident were towed hours later.

There has been no word on the current conditions of the eight people involved.

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