SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight families in the Perrine section of Southwest Miami-Dade are ready to embark on their new lives as proud homeowners, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

7News cameras captured the families during a dedication ceremony hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, Saturday morning.

With a presentation of a Bible and a keepsake, a two-year odyssey to homeownership became official for Avis Brown.

With her 10-year-old daughter Kiley by her side, and 7News anchor Craig Stevens standing a few feet away, Brown expressed her gratitude toward those who helped her reach this milestone.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone at Habitat for Humanity,” she said.

The nonprofit turned over eight new homes to their owners.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into this, and there’s also divine intervention to help us achieve these goals,” said Mario Artecona, CEO of Habitat of Greater Miami.

The ceremony was the culmination of a project that began only weeks ago with Habitat’s Blitz Build. About 1,000 volunteers joined forces to construct the homes in just two weeks.

WSVN was among the corporate sponsors that put up money and helped supply volunteers.

The homeowners put in hours of labors, also known as sweat equity, with some help from the pros, and they are responsible for the mortgage.

The homes sit on land donated by Miami-Dade County.

Artecona said every square inch is urgently needed.

“This is a very, very unaffordable community to live in, so to be able to give families of limited resources the ability to become homeowners is just the reason why we exist,” he said.

“Homeownership has been always the generational wealth builder, and so, for us to be here today with these eight families, who are actually having the opportunity to experience the American dream, this is the model,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee.

For Brown, it has been a long and tough road, from the application process to actually rolling up her sleeves and helping to build her new home.

Now her dream of having her own home sweet home has become a reality.

“It is stability for [my daughter] … something that we can call our own and have roots in,” she said.

Kiley, a budding performing artist, said she can’t wait to start decorating her room.

“The theme is movie theater theme. I’m going to paint it black and red, put popcorn pictures on the wall, and so, my favorite movies, too,” she said.

With this build complete, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami already has its sights set on their next project, as they strive to reach their ultimate goal of changing lives and creating thriving communities, one home at a time.

WSVN sponsored one of the homes in this Habitat Blitz Build, their 22nd in Miami-Dade County. The station is a proud longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

