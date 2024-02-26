MIAMI (WSVN) - A duplex went up in smoke in a Miami neighborhood, leaving eight people without a home, and fire officials are investigating whether propane tanks on the property were to blame.

Cellphone video recorded from a considerable distance away captured thick black smoke billowing into the air, Sunday morning.

“We have one-story residence. Heavy smoke, flames,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

“Insane, huge, huge fire,” said neighbor Jansel Torres..

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the property along the 400 block of Northwest 43rd Place, just after 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said the flames that began in the backyard quickly spread to the duplex.

“Once they were in the rear attacking the fire, it had extended into the home, and it was also extending to the neighboring house, which had damaged the car port that they had in the rear,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

Jansel said he was home at the time that the fire broke out.

“I open the window, and I see flames up to, I don’t know, 30 feet tall, very, very, very big. That whole tree was on fire,” he said. “I literally felt the heat. I had to – I was about to leave, I was trying to leave, but I couldn’t ’cause there was – the whole street was blocked off, but fortunately, they turned it off quick.”

Although crews were able to knock down the flames quickly, Sanchez said, they faced some challenges.

“When they were fighting fire, there were some propane tanks in the back, One did explode; luckily, there were no injuries,” he said.

Pictures shared by Miami Fire Rescue captured the extensive damage caused by the blaze.

“Right now, we’re being told that eight people will be displaced from this duplex,” said Sanchez. “Three live in the rear, which is the affected home, and five live in the front.”

The displaced residents are currently staying with neighbors.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

