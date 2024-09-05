NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was observed in Northwest Miami-Dade where police have eight young-adults in custody.

City of Miami police and under cover units are on scene at 7708 Northwest 3rd Avenue conducting an apparent investigation.

7Skyforce hovered above, where two young women and six young men were seen sitting on the pavement with their hands tied behind their backs with a tie strap.

7News have not received official information from police at this time.

