7th Atria Willow Wood resident dies of COVID-19; 7 at Miami nursing home test positive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nursing homes across South Florida continue to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday night, a spokesperson for Atria Willow Wood, a senior assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, said a seventh resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care at Atria Willow Wood, 20 residents in total have tested positive for COVID-19, 15 have tested negative, and four others have test results pending.

Of the 10 staff members who have been tested, Gentry said, one has tested positive for the virus. That employee is currently self-isolating away from the community.

Atria Willow Wood was the first nursing home in South Florida to have an outbreak of the virus.

Gentry’s statement reads in part, “We remain in close communication with our residents and families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together.”

Meanwhile, officials at the Alexander Nininger State Veterans Nursing Home in Pembroke Pines reported their first death from the coronavirus. They had announced their first two positive cases just last week.

In Miami, seven residents at the Jackson Memorial Long-Term Care Center in Miami have tested positive for the virus and were taken to Jackson Health hospitals for care, officials said.

Jackson Health officials said three employees at the facility have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home. Officials said they will test more employees as necessary, though most are not showing any symptoms

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

