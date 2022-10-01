WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University held its annual women’s leadership summit, and s member of 7’s family was featured as a guest speaker.

7News and Deco Drive anchor Lynn Martinez had the opportunity on Friday to talk to some kick-butt women at the Power Up Women’s Leadership Summit at FIU, organized by the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management and FIU business.

The university invited Martinez to hold a session. She gave a talk on “How to Accept Your Body.”

Martinez discussed how to attain a positive mindset and how to handle that negative voice in your head.

Other speakers at the summit included powerhouse Rita Ferro, president of advertising for Disney, who talked about how women can empower themselves for success.

