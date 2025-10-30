COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Have you ever wondered what it takes to lead an entire school? This week, Miami-Dade County Public Schools named a few new principals, but just for one day.

7News reporter Dannielle Garcia took the reins at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Coconut Grove on Wednesday.

The students gave Garcia a warm welcome.

“Welcome to our school!” they said in unison.

Garcia walked in the shoes of Ms. Patricia Fairclough to be principal of the day at the historic Miami school.

7News cameras captured Garcia and Fairclough as they smiled and waved at the students. Fairclough clarified that Garcia had taken over for the day.

“She’s the principal,” Fairclough told students.

“I’m in charge of you guys. Is that OK?” said Garcia.

“Yeah,” replied some of the students.

This program has been put on by the Miami-Dade school district every year since 1993 to build strong connections with the community and see how the schools run.

Many students at the school are there for the Magnet program focusing on language, so Garcia and Fairclough popped in to see how the first graders were learning Italian.

Garcia also checked on the students learning how to add in math class, as well as the little ones in pre-K who were doing arts and crafts. Of course, she had to give some high-fives.

Garcia spoke to students in the cafeteria, where she got a few hugs and waves hello. She also spoke to students as they listened to a presentation from the police department during Red Ribbon Week, teaching them to say no to drugs

Down the hall, Garcia watched a swearing-in ceremony and spoke to the new safety patrol officers of the school.

She learned that being a principal means more than being a leader; it’s walking and growing with them, knowing when some students need an extra hug or an extra push to succeed, and most importantly, inspiring future generations.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.