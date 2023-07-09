CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A workshop being held at the University of Miami in Coral Gables aims to teach aspiring students about journalism.

On Saturday afternoon, 7News anchor Craig Stevens hosted a session as part of the Miami Montage, a two-week workshop that invites high school students to produce videos and blogs and develop a passion for journalism.

“I’m much better prepared going forward. I feel like I’ve learned so much,” said student Ariel Lopez.

.. enjoyed spending the day with these folks at the UM Ansin Sullivan summer journalism workshop… bright kids .. bright futures @wsvn @UMSoC pic.twitter.com/9SKTdqwhFh — Craig Stevens 📺 (@cstevenson7) July 8, 2023

WSVN’s general manager, James Ansin, was also in attendance.

“It’s nice to see the younger generation have a new vision and a new plan for the future, and for new journalists to aspire to do bigger and greater things,” said Ansin.

The program is supported by UM’s School of Communication, former journalist Peace Sullivan and Ansin.

