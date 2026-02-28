MIAMI (WSVN) - Instead of taking a bite with 7News’ Belkys Nerey, children were treated to a book with her on Friday.

The Miami Children’s Museum invited families to celebrate the 122nd birthday of famed children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Belkys got the opportunity to read the children’s book “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus” to children in attendance.

Friday’s event is part of a program called “Read Across Miami,” which stresses the importance of early reading.

“Literacy is the heart and soul of everything that children need, whether it’s reading a book or playful learning, but we need children to be engaged in hands-on, interactive learning, get them away from the computer, the technology, and let them really experience life,” said Deborah Spiegelman, Miami Children’s Museum’s CEO.

It also wouldn’t be a birthday party without cake. Everyone in attendance got a slice to celebrate the day.

The Miami Children’s Museum will continue celebrating children’s literature throughout the weekend with book character meet-and-greets, story times, and theater shows highlighting classic authors.

