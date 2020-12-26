7News viewer reaches out with gifts to JMH technician who survived COVID

MIAMI (WSVN) - After her story aired on 7News Christmas Eve, a Jackson Health technician who spent nine months in the hospital battling COVID-19 received a surprise visit from a generous viewer who was compelled to lend a helping hand.

7News cameras captured Rosa Felipe Marte as she received gifts from Glenis Henriquez, Saturday.

“Hi, Rosa. I wanted to give you something,” said Henriquez before she handed out presents to the recovering healthcare worker.

Henriquez told Felipe Marte that she was moved by her story of survival.

“Your story touched me. I couldn’t sleep,” said Henriquez.

Felipe Marte, who has worked at Jackson Health for 16 years, spent nine months at Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Felipe Marte, who believes she contracted the virus while at work, spent the first two months in the intensive care unit and the rest in rehab re-learning how to walk.

On Dec. 8, cameras captured the moment she was able to walk out of JMH to applause and cheers from staff and well-wishers.

Felipe Marte went home and spent the holidays having Christmas dinner with her family.

“I didn’t think I was going to be here, and my phone was lost while I was intubated,” she said. “WhatsApp backed up all the messages. The hardest part was reading my son’s messages. He was asking me to hold on, he was asking me to live, he was saying, ‘Mommy, please don’t die. Mommy, I need you.’”

It was that revelation that left Henriquez in tears.

“I really felt your pain, and I felt your strength,” she said.

It also inspired her to help Felipe Marte and her family.

“[I’m giving you] a little check here and a little something for everybody OK?” said Henriquez.

“Thank you so much. I appreciate it,” said Felipe Marte.

Felipe Marte said it’s thoughtful gestures like this that motivate her to keep going.

“Your words help me fight, ’cause there are days that are dark still, you know?” she told Henriquez as she fought back tears. “This is not over yet. I thought I was over a lot of it, and then seeing my uniform, that really affected me, ’cause in my head I said, ‘Will I ever work at Jackson in the same capacity again?'”

Felipe Marte also took the opportunity to remind everyone to wear a mask and take COVID-19 seriously.

