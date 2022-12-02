NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News helped police detectives make a break in the case of a theft at a cellphone store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Malagon in connection to the theft of three iPhones from the Boost Mobile Boost location at the Village Flea Market and Mall.

Malagon is accused of taking off with the merchandise on Oct. 10.

Detectives recognized the suspect from watching surveillance video of the theft that aired on 7News.

Malagon’s bond was set at $11,000.

