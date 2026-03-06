MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7News source said a City of Miami Police officer has been reassigned and being investigated by internal affairs after he was involved in alleged improper behavior and busted on the job by his own colleagues.

According to the source, Officer Remy Martinez was the subject of a department search on March 2 when his fellow officers couldn’t find him.

The source said that after a brief search, they eventually found his police cruiser, with his gun belt and uniform inside, in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 15th Street in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Officers began surveilling the area and, at one point, watched as Martinez walked out of an apartment at the complex. Soon after, the source said, investigators watched two prostitutes emerge from the same building.

According to the source, police later questioned the two prostitutes and confirmed that Martinez paid them to engage in sex. Both prostitutes then underwent DNA testing.

While Miami Police were unable to confirm the details of the allegations to 7News, they confirmed that Martinez had been reassigned to administrative duties.

Officials also told 7News they would share any previous administrative discipline record related to Martinez.

