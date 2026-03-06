MIAMI (WSVN) - A 7News source says a City of Miami Police officer has been reassigned after he was involved in alleged improper behavior and busted on the job by his own colleagues.

According to the source, Officer Remy Martinez was the subject of a department search earlier in the week when his fellow officers couldn’t find him.

The source said that after a brief search, they eventually found his police cruiser, with his gun belt and uniform inside, in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 15th Street in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Officers began surveilling the area and, at one point, watched as Martinez walked out of an apartment at the complex. Soon after, the source said investigators watched two prostitutes emerge from the same building.

According to the source, police later questioned the two prostitutes and confirmed that Martinez paid them to engage in sex. Both prostitutes then underwent DNA testing.

While Miami Police were unable to confirm the details of the allegations to 7News, they confirmed that Martinez had been reassigned to administrative duties.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.