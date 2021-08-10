NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News meteorologist Brent Cameron has been honored for his years of service to the community.

The City of North Bay Village presented him with an award during Tuesday night’s commission meeting at city hall, recognizing the hard work he puts in to help keep the public informed.

“Your efforts have contributed significantly to the betterment and safety of this village and its people,” said Dr. Richard Chervony.

“I actually looked forward very much to coming here. North Bay Village has been real receptive to all the hurricane plans,” said Cameron.

For years, Cameron has organized hurricane preparedness seminars and workshops for residents at the beginning of the Atlantic storm season.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.