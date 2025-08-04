MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers should expect heavy traffic near the westbound bridge on Northeast 79th Street.

A photo sent in to 7News shows the westbound bridge stuck in an upright position, causing a major traffic backup as drivers wait for maintenance crews to arrive and get it repaired.

Miami Beach officials said the bridge is closed due to a malfunction.

As of 5 p.m., the eastbound part of the bridge has re-opened but the westbound section remains closed.

Any drivers heading towards North Bay Village are advised to avoid the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.