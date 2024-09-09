NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in North Bay Village will be slowed by bridge repairs this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation is performing electrical and mechanical work on the eastern 79th Street bridge that connects drivers to and from Miami Beach.

The repairs started Monday and are expected to last through Friday, Sept. 13.

During this bridge work, the bridge will be in the up position for a longer time. Drivers could experience an extended opening of 15 to 20 minutes.

