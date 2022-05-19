MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Bridge, which connects Miami to North Bay Village, has reopened to traffic after technicians repaired a malfunction that led to traffic delays.

The bridge became stuck in the down position just as the evening rush hour began, Thursday afternoon.

Drivers were advised to use the Broad Causeway at Northeast 123rd Street to the north or the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the south as alternate routes.

Florida Department of Transportation repair crews responded and repaired the bridge.

Just before 5:30 p.m, authorities confirmed the bridge was back open to traffic in both directions.

