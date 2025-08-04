MIAMI (WSVN) - The bridge on Northeast 79th Street has re-opened after an hours-long delay for drivers.

On Monday afternoon, viewers sent 7News a photo of the bridge stuck in an upright position.

7Skyforce hovered above the area as authorities shut down lanes in both directions.

Miami Beach officials said the bridge closed due to a malfunction.

Authorities redirected westbound traffic at Treasure Drive on the North Bay Village side.

But late Monday afternoon, officials opened the bridge, allowing traffic to flow regularly.

