MIAMI (WSVN) - Technicians are responding to a malfunction at the 79th Street Bridge, which connects Miami to North Bay Village.

The bridge became stuck in the down position just as the evening rush hour began, Thursday.

Drivers will find detours to the north via the Broad Causeway at Northeast 123rd Street or to the south via the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

West 79th Street Bridge Malfunctioning pic.twitter.com/bxdttMECt2 — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) May 19, 2022

As of 4:45 p.m., the Florida Department of transportation had repair crews en route.

