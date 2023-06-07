MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Causeway west bridge in Miami has become stuck, causing a traffic headache in the middle of rush hour.

The bridge became stuck late Wednesday afternoon due to an issue with the locks, preventing the bridge from closing.

Crews are expected to make repairs on Wednesday night, Officials have not provided an estimated time of completion of repairs.

Drivers headed to North Bay Village and Miami Beach from Miami and vice versa are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.