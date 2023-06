MIAMI (WSVN) - The 79th Street Causeway west bridge in Miami has reopened hours after it became stuck and caused a traffic headache in the middle of rush hour.

The bridge became stuck late Wednesday afternoon after an issue with the locks preventing it from closing.

Crews arrived at the scene and were able to make repairs.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.