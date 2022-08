NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drawbridge in Miami-Dade has reopened after it malfunctioned and caused a traffic backup along the John F. Kennedy Causeway.

According to the North Bay Village Police Department, the 79th Street Bridge malfunctioned in the down position on Tuesday, at around 5 p.m.

It was fixed and reopened before 5:30 p.m.

