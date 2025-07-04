MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department say they have located an elderly woman reported missing from Miami.

79-year-old Linda Stroy had last been seen in the area of Model City Thursday.

She stands at five feet and four inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with possible “Care 4U” Community Health Center lettering, a possible black apron, dark pants, and black Skechers shoes.

“We have located Mrs. Linda Stroy and she was reunited with her family,” said The City of Miami Police Department in a statement. “Thanks to all who assisted in her search.”

