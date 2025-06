NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Northeast Miami-Dade has been found safe.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, John Lorenzo Cheever went missing on Tuesday afternoon but was found on Wednesday night.

