MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Roberto Perez had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Allapattah area.

Perez stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 135 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Perez was found in good health and was reunited with his family.

