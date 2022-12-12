MIAMI (WSVN) - Police want to thank the public for their help in their search for an elderly woman who was reported missing in Miami.

Seventy-seven-year-old Valsa Abraham was found Tuesday and is said to be in good health.

According to City of Miami Police, Abraham had been missing since around 10:45 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators had said she was last seen in an unspecified part of the Wynwood neighborhood.

