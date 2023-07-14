AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dozens of South Florida students are learning how to dress for success as they prepare to head to college.

Seventy-seven high school students each got a $100 shopping spree at the Aventura Mall on Friday to find clothing that will help them look the part when they go in for their next college visit or do interviews.

“Maybe I’ll switch it up for some pants, I don’t know,” said a student.

The shopping spree is all part of Achieve Miami’s mission to empower young people and help them reach their goals.

During this event, called Best Look Forward, professional stylists helped students from Title I schools across Miami-Dade County pick outfits

“Always dress to impress. Always, always,” said a student. “It is so important because the moment you step in, and they look at you like, ‘OK, wow, look how she’s dressing, she cares about this, you know, she’s making the time and effort to change, to do her makeup, to do her clothes.'”

But besides the new threads, students also learned how to prep for interviews.

“Whether it’s college interviews, whether it’s professional job opportunities, or anything they have going forward, this really matters,” said Leslie Miller Saiontz, the founder of Achieve Miami. “All of them are fabulous, they are, but they just – they sometimes need more opportunities, and so, why not?”

The students in the summer program said they’ve learned things that aren’t taught in school.

“All of those things, they’re really helping me to prepare to get ready for college and how to apply and how to save money, [Free Application for Federal Student Aid], all of those things, how to apply correctly,” said Ashley.

When they’re not learning, they also volunteer with the program mentoring small children.

The hope for this event is that with access to professional attire, doors will open for these students, who are leaving with not just new outfits, but also new skills.

