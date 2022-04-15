MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Miami.

According to a tweet sent out by police just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Justa Olvera had been last seen near the Flagami area.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Olvera also suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Just after 11 p.m., police confirmed Olvera was found “in good health” and will be reunited with her loved ones.

