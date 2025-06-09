MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a driver who, police say, left behind an elderly woman dead on the street after a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police Department units responded to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue near 60th Street at around 8:10 a.m., Monday.

Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive female victim in the area, suffering from severe injuries and her belongings scattered all over the street.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased.

Officials identified the woman as 76-year-old Koritza Ortiz.

“Our investigators remain on the scene, canvassing for any video surveillance that possibly captured what occurred as well as looking for witnesses who possibly saw what type of vehicle was involved or the driver,” said spokesperson Kiara Delva.

According to detectives, Ortiz was trying to cross the street when she was hit by the driver.

“Unfortunately that driver, instead of staying on scene and calling 911, decided to flee,” said Delva.

A portion of Northwest Seventh Avenue was shut down for over three hours as police gathered evidence and checked for possible surveillance video.

As of Monday afternoon, officials have not released a description of the subject’s vehicle.

The woman’s body has since been take away by the medical examiner.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

