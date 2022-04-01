COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man stood his ground at an ATM while he was being targeted for a robbery.

Surveillance video shows two people approaching the 76-year-old as he made a withdrawal.

That’s when the pair, who police believe are teens, attempted to rob the man and tried to rough him up, until he started fighting back.

It happened at the Bank of America branch on Coconut Creek Parkway and Lyons Road.

If you have any information about the pair, you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.