MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 75-year-old man hours after he was reported missing from Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Juan Alfonso had been last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 85 pounds, and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Alfonso had been last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt, black pants and blue Nike sandals.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police confirmed he has been safely recovered in good condition.

