HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have announced the recovery of a 74-year-old Pedro Enrique Cardenas who went missing.

On Thursday, officials said Mr. Cardenas was safely located in City of Miami.

He was recovered in good health and has since been reunited with his family.

