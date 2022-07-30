SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a 73-year-old man who had gone missing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police issued a Silver Alert for Jesus Sanchez on Friday.

Investigators said he had been last seen in the area of Southwest 40th Street and 92nd Avenue to meet with a family member at around 7 p.m.

Police said he had left the area in his green 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck with a white camper top and had not been in contact with family or friends.

Sanchez stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a sark colored shirt and blue jeans.

Saturday afternoon, police confirmed Sanchez has been safely recovered and has been reunited with family members.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.