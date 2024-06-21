SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing incident at an LA Fitness in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to the gym located at 14100 SW 8th St. just after 8 a.m., Thursday after receiving reports of a fight in the men’s locker room.

Police said that employees found a nude man, later identified as the victim, bleeding and holding down a clothed man, Stephen Bussert, who had a knife within reach.

According to the arrest report, witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation over a chair that escalated into a physical struggle.

The victim, after showering, was allegedly approached aggressively by Bussert.

Police said that the victim stated that he warned Bussert he would defend himself before Bussert began striking him and ultimately stabbed him in the abdomen.

The victim was able to restrain Bussert until police arrived. He was later admitted to HCA Kendall’s ICU with a puncture wound to his lower left abdomen.

Bussert, after being treated at the same hospital, confessed to the altercation post-Miranda, according to police.

He has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

