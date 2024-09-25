NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have made an arrest in connection to a vessel homicide that claimed the life of a Hialeah spearfisherman who was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run boater while snorkeling off the Florida Keys.

The incident happened in July, off the waters of Marathon Key, where 56-year-old Israel “Kiko” Boza was snorkeling and spearfishing with his friends and family when he was run over by a boater. Boza died on impact from injuries to his head, leg, and abdomen.

According to the arrest report, the person responsible was 72-year-old Palmer Reid Long of Charlotte County Florida.

After two months of investigating, Long was arrested this past Monday and was charged with vessel homicide in the death of Boza.

He allegedly drove his 32-foot boat through waters, where visible swimmers and divers were present, going nearly 50 mph.

Long is currently out on a $150,000 bond.

Vessel homicide is considered a second-degree felony and can be punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

