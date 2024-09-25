MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested an elderly man in connection to the death of a Hialeah spearfisherman who was killed after he was struck by a hit-and-run boater while snorkeling off the Florida Keys.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident happened off the waters of Marathon Key on July 5.

Investigators said the victim, 56-year-old Israel “Kiko” Boza, was snorkeling and spearfishing with his friends and family when he was run over by a boater.

Boza died on impact from injuries to his head, leg and abdomen.

According to the arrest report, the person responsible was 72-year-old Palmer Reid Long of Charlotte County, Florida.

After two months of investigating, Long was arrested on Monday and was charged with vessel homicide in the death of Boza.

He allegedly drove his 32-foot boat through waters where visible swimmers and divers were present, going nearly 50 mph.

Long is currently out on a $150,000 bond.

Vessel homicide is considered a second-degree felony and can be punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

7News has reached out to FWC for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.