MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 70-year-old woman who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Gladys Simeon had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Simeon stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sunday afternoon, detectives confirmed she was found safe and is back home with her family.

