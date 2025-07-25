MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man is behind bars after, police said, he was caught on video keying several cars in Miami.

Frantz Brandt is charged with criminal mischief.

According to police, the 70-year-old is the man behind several cars being keyed in the Little Haiti neighborhood.

Video captured from a Tesla shows Brandt keying the car with a box cutter on Northeast 59th Street and Second Avenue.

Brandt then went on to do the same thing to a pickup truck nearby.

The Tesla’s owner, James Lipari, reacted to the man’s arrest on Friday.

“When I first saw the video, I just couldn’t believe it. I jumped out of my chair, literally ran to the car, and then witnessed the damage,” he said. “You never want to think that that’s something that can happen to you, like this random act of vandalism, but it can.”

The hoods of both cars were damaged.

Brandt’s bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.