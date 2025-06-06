NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are on the scene of an accident involving a driver who crashed into a T-Mobile store in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, a 70-year-old man crashed through the storefront located at 17748 Northwest 57th Avenue just before 10 a.m. Friday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, where first responders blocked off the entrance to the business with crime scene tape.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The building is closed and will presumably remain so for some time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

