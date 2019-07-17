7-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver in Miami released from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A young boy returned home from the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miami.

It happened Monday night along Northwest Sixth Court between 69th and 71st Street.

Officials said 7-year-old Jalen Smith was playing in the street with his friends when he was struck by a car.

While the boy is happy to be home, he did have some words for the person who left him bruised up on the road.

“You should turn yourself in,” he told 7News.

Police are searching for a newer model Chevy Impala or Malibu with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

