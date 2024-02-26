MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was bitten by a dog in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene at the 5400 block of Northwest 184th Street, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the child lay on a gurney as rescue crews placed multiple bandages on her head, her foot and her arm.

According to authorities, the child was bitten by the dog multiple times.

The victim was transported by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The dog who bit the girl has not been captured.

