JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said a 7-year-old girl believed to have been taken in Jacksonville has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday night for Kaitlyn La Rocca.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the girl was believed to be in the custody of 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer.

Investigators said they were both last seen along the 5000 block of Los Santos Way, at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

Just before 11 p.m., officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed the child had been located.

