MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-year-old girl faces a long road to recovery after she was attacked by a dog in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

K’lonie Huges spoke with 7News on Friday after she was released from the hospital.

She described the moment when she realized she was in danger.

“I saw the dog run past me, and then the dog came inside the gate,” she said.

Surveillance video captured Huges as she ran from the canine along the 3800 block of Northwest 207th Street Road, Wednesday evening.

“I tried to run, but I looked behind me, and the dog was chasing me,” she said, “and then that’s when the dog bit me.”

The bites on Huges were serious enough that paramedics airlifted her to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital.

“She has injuries to her thigh, and she has injuries to her leg,” said her grandmother, Carletha Rodgers.

Her left thigh bandaged, Huges is now using crutches to get around.

The dog’s owner, Norberto Pass, surrendered his pet to Miami-Dade Animal Services on Thursday. He said he feels terrible about what happened.

“Of course it affects me. I have high blood pressure. I’m a father, how will I be OK with this? It’s not OK,” he said.

The dog did not live at the house where the attack happened.

Rodgers said her granddaughter is now afraid to go outside.

“She’s not willing to go outside anymore. She may say – although she knows the dog is gone, she’s still terrified,” she said.

MDAS officials said they have started a dangerous dog investigation.

